Bird highlights US women's world cup roster

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Sue Bird is on a record fifth U.S. women's basketball World Cup team.

The veteran guard will try and help the Americans win a third straight FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup title and in the process her unprecedented fourth gold medal in the tournament.

She'll be joined on the U.S. roster by Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. The trio helped the Storm win the WNBA championship last week sweeping the Washington Mystics. Washington star Elena Delle Donne will also be on the world cup roster. She suffered a bone bruise in her left knee during the WNBA playoffs, but was well enough to play in the world cup for the first time.

World Cup veterans Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Tina Charles and Nneka Ogwumike are also on the U.S. roster.

The U.S. has four other first-timers on the roster besides Delle Donne and Loyd. A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Morgan Tuck and Layshia Clarendon are all making their first appearance in the tournament. Plum and Clarendon will help provide some depth at the point guard slot.

