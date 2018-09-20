MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on report of active shooter at a commercial building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Police and ambulances have converged on a commercial building where an active shooter has been reported in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Dane County 911 communications center said the shooter was at an address Wednesday that includes companies Esker Software and WTS Paradigm.

A State Journal reporter at the scene says at least 40 police squad cars and ambulances are outside the building. Police have set up a perimeter around the building.

The Greenway Station shopping center next door to the office building is on lockdown. There are stores and restaurants affected.

___

11:10 a.m.

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a commercial building in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

The State Journal reports that the Dane County dispatch center said shots have been fired at Esker Software in Middleton. Police and multiple ambulances have responded.

Dane County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Elise Schaffer confirmed there is an "active shooter situation" and that the office is assisting Middleton Police with the response. She provided no additional information.

Middleton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.