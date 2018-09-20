NEW YORK (AP) — Many small business owners whose companies were hit by Hurricane Florence are embarking on an uncertain path to recovery.

First, they need to assess the damage to their companies, which could be difficult given the extensive flooding caused by the storm.

Even while doing that, they also need to reach out to customers, vendors and employees to maintain those relationships.

If possible, an owner will want to get the business up and running again, even on a limited basis.

And if an owner is tempted to hire any contractor off the street to get their business rebuilt quickly, experts say don't do it. Any contractor should be vetted, or the business owner runs the risk of hiring someone who can't do the job.