KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda's president is warning a prominent opposition leader and others newly released from prison to be humble and careful or they'll end up behind bars again.

President Paul Kagame's address to lawmakers on Wednesday was his first public comment since the surprise weekend release of more than 2,100 prisoners including Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza.

Kagame, whose government has denied accusations of stifling dissent, said it was never under pressure to release Ingabire: "It is not pressure we respond to, it is our own thoughts."

Ingabire, who was convicted for conspiracy but denies having committed any crime, has urged Kagame to free all political prisoners including former presidential challenger Diane Rwigara.

Kagame says the "political stars" were freed because his government wants to work in harmony with others "to build our country."