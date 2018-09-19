NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will open its 134th season on September 24 with a new production of Camille Saint-Saens' biblical epic "Samson et Dalila" featuring two of its biggest stars — mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca and tenor Roberta Alagna.

The curtain will come down on the season 212 performances on May 11 with the conclusion of Richard Wagner's epic "Ring" cycle. The Metropolitan Opera is based in New York City.

The "Ring" will see the return of Canadian director Robert Lepage's gigantic set, which cost $16 million, weighs 45 tons and consists of 24 aluminum planks arrayed on a central spine like a gigantic seesaw. Millions of dollars more has been spent retooling the set, which was plagued by reliability and noise problems when it first appeared in 2010.