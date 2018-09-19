GENEVA (AP) — The regional Africa chief for the International Federation of the Red Cross says the latest deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo presents complex challenges as long-running conflict hampers aid efforts.

Dr. Fatoumata Nafo-Traore says Red Cross teams have resorted to training volunteers who enter "no-go areas" to carry out safe and dignified burials — an essential technique to limit Ebola's spread.

She says her teams at times limit working hours to reduce security risks after dark, and the dangers are an "important impediment" to aid operations.

The World Health Organization as of Monday had counted 111 confirmed Ebola cases since the outbreak emerged in North Kivu province on Aug. 1.

As often occurs when Ebola enters a new area, suspicion of outsiders has presented challenges. Rumor confounds aid efforts.