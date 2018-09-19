National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|32
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|51
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|37
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|23
|78
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|35
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|44
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|43
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|47
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|46
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|70
|37
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|39
|42
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|58
|63
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|65
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|43
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|59
|58
|Oakland
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|32
|53
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|29
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|33
|27
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|39
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|28
|40
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|61
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|42
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|39
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|61
|66
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|53
|52
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|53
|45
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|41
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|78
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|13
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|51
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|51
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|6
|58
___
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Sept. 27
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Carolina
|Monday, Oct. 1
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.