BANGKOK (AP) — Extreme efforts by two Thai female fans to meet their South Korean idol have raised concerns about security procedures at Thailand's main airport.

The two women's misadventures were exposed when one posted photos on Instagram detailing how they got into the secure arrival zone at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport last Friday to greet Korean soap opera star Lee Jong-suk face-to-face.

The postings explained how they changed into clothing to make them look like customs officers and thanked two officials who apparently helped them.

The Customs Department said it is seeking trespassing charges against the two, and the airport's police chief said Tuesday that summonses had been issued for two customs officers accused of helping them enter a restricted area.