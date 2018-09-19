TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Guihou Fish Market in Wanli District, New Taipei City, will reopen on Sep 21 after a two-month revamp, according to a Central News Agency report on Wednesday.

To celebrate the completion of the revamp and the reopening, the fish market will offer 100 lucky bags, each of which contains six Wanli crabs and sells for only NT$200, Fishery and Fishing Port Affairs Management Office (FFPAMO) of New Taipei City Government said, according to the report. Interested buyers can begin to take a number at 9:50 a.m. and purchase the lucky bags with the number at noon, the agency added.

In addition to the lucky bags, stalls in the fish market will also offer limited discounts to consumers on the opening day, the report cited the FFPAMO as saying.

The agency also said a large outdoor screen at the parking lot in front of the fish market will show the documentary “Wanly Crab” from 10:55 a.m., according to the report.