SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Elizabeth Smart says the woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted fell short on her apology.

In an interview aired Wednesday on "CBS This Morning," Smart says part of Wanda Barzee's plea deal was a requirement that she write an apology.

Smart says "It was just a very brief 'I'm sorry for what I've done, the end' kind of thing."

Barzee is expected to be freed Wednesday after 15 years in custody because Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time the 72-year-old woman should serve.

Barzee was married to Brian David Mitchell when he kidnapped Smart in 2002. He is serving a life sentence.