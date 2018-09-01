  1. Home
Taiwanese designer features vibrant Spring/Summer 2019 collection at London Fashion Week   

Jamie Huang Wei (黃薇) was the sole representative from Taiwan at London Fashion Week 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/19 20:35

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese fashion designer Jamie Huang Wei ( 黃薇) displayed her Spring Summer 2019 collection at London Fashion Week on Sept.14.

As the first and only fashion designer from Taiwan to feature at the British clothing trade show, Huang presented her vivid and youthful collection titled "Stay On The Warm Sand or Swim Away With Fish" on which she collaborated with visual artist Chen Yun-ling to set up the catwalk stage, according to the Liberty Times

Including various symbols, narrative objects, and collected materials, the collection depicted a story in 2007 of a young girl swimming in the sea in basic half-dried clothes, plastic gym bag, and accessories, looking cheerful and positive even though she had to walk a long way home.

Graduated from the UK's Central Saint Martins College in 2012, Huang launched her eponymous luxury women's wear brand which delivered her signature style of strong elongated silhouettes, constructed with a careful juxtaposition of fabric catering for contemporary individuals. 
 
She also won the first prize for the Elle New Talent Award in Taiwan for her Autumn Winter 2014 collection and was named in the short list for the Vogue Italy International Scout Award in 2014.

Take a look at her full collection via this link.

(Image captured from Jamie Huang Wei Facebook page)
