BERLIN (AP) — Police in Austria are on the lookout for a tall man who robbed a bank disguised with a latex mask, glasses, bright red lipstick and an Islamic-style headscarf.

Vienna police said Wednesday the suspect robbed a bank in Linz at the end of July, threatening staff with a pistol and making off on an electric kick scooter.

Police say the suspect had also tried to rob a bank in Vienna two weeks earlier wearing the same hijab-and-mask outfit, but fled without any money.

Vienna police say 2,000 euros ($2,340) are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the man they describe as being slim, up to 180-190 centimeters (over 6 feet) tall and between 20 to 35 years old.