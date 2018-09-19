Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SW;10;81%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;87;Sunny and very warm;107;85;NE;8;28%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;Mostly sunny;96;69;WNW;8;33%;2%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;83;67;A t-storm in spots;77;66;NE;6;67%;65%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;72;59;Periods of sun;72;60;S;17;76%;74%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;61;48;Mainly cloudy;60;44;ESE;3;78%;38%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;Not as warm;79;60;N;9;36%;17%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;68;48;Cloudy and mild;71;46;S;12;41%;36%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;89;68;Cloudy, not as warm;81;68;SSE;5;76%;63%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;Sunny and nice;82;68;NNW;12;47%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;67;56;A shower in the p.m.;67;55;SW;8;78%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;110;78;Sunny and very warm;109;77;WNW;8;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;94;71;Partly sunny;93;73;ESE;5;61%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;83;65;Periods of sun;83;67;W;8;51%;27%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A thunderstorm;91;76;SSW;5;74%;64%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;79;67;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;W;7;70%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;77;59;Mostly cloudy;81;61;N;7;58%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;86;59;Sunny and very warm;85;58;SE;6;36%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;83;62;Warm with some sun;82;64;S;7;51%;10%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;45;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;8;59%;39%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;S;10;59%;44%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;80;59;Mostly sunny, warm;83;58;W;4;51%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;74;58;Clouds and sun;75;61;SSW;10;60%;60%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Sunny and nice;80;54;E;5;57%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and very warm;83;56;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;NNE;3;49%;3%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;70;58;NNE;6;56%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;91;65;Partly sunny;89;66;NW;5;27%;31%;13

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;76;69;A little rain;74;70;E;8;82%;85%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;73;Sunshine;93;72;N;7;35%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun returning;55;41;Mostly sunny;59;45;S;9;54%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;70;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SE;4;60%;64%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;84;79;Mostly cloudy;95;79;SW;9;63%;63%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;75;71;Warmer with some sun;88;75;SSW;10;69%;44%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;85;78;Afternoon showers;86;77;SSW;11;78%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;68;59;Some sun, pleasant;68;60;S;10;66%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;78;Sunshine and nice;87;82;NNW;9;83%;19%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;76;Mostly sunny;92;76;S;9;63%;32%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;84;71;A shower;84;70;SSE;10;84%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;97;76;Plenty of sunshine;96;77;ESE;5;57%;6%;8

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;88;58;Partly sunny;83;49;NE;6;40%;16%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;98;79;Showers and t-storms;89;79;SE;8;85%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;69;Clouding up;91;71;SE;7;47%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Windy and cooler;60;44;Periods of rain;55;43;WNW;7;81%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;89;58;An afternoon shower;85;60;NNE;6;19%;78%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;78;71;Partly sunny, humid;78;70;ENE;11;84%;26%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;87;76;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;5;74%;42%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;87;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;E;9;25%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;86;73;Partly sunny;88;74;E;7;70%;44%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and breezy;66;55;A passing shower;65;53;SW;18;84%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;ESE;5;79%;63%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;90;77;A shower or two;88;78;SSE;5;75%;66%;10

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;89;74;A shower or two;90;76;ENE;7;66%;84%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;SSW;7;66%;61%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;Sunshine and warm;96;72;NNE;7;44%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;74;67;Sunshine and nice;78;68;NE;11;61%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;A shower or two;93;76;ESE;8;63%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;96;85;Sunny and very warm;97;84;NNW;9;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;92;53;Partly sunny;85;51;NNE;8;32%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;53;Sunny and not as hot;88;53;NNW;5;11%;4%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;89;78;Sunshine and nice;90;78;W;12;60%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;Afternoon t-storms;82;67;SSE;5;77%;97%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;99;83;Partly sunny;101;82;SSW;8;32%;8%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;79;54;Sunshine and warm;80;53;W;5;61%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;93;80;ENE;10;60%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;92;72;Partly sunny;91;73;W;6;56%;56%;8

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;96;80;Heavy thunderstorms;88;80;ESE;9;82%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;89;73;A shower or t-storm;89;74;ESE;4;79%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;64;28;A t-storm in spots;64;33;E;6;22%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SW;7;76%;72%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;58;Decreasing clouds;65;58;S;5;76%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;85;62;Partly sunny;85;64;N;8;55%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Windy with some sun;71;60;Increasingly windy;69;52;SSW;21;72%;73%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;83;64;Plenty of sun;85;63;S;5;48%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;71;Sunny intervals;81;71;W;6;74%;34%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;88;65;Partly sunny;89;64;NE;4;48%;36%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;83;Mostly cloudy;90;80;W;12;63%;70%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;94;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;WSW;7;63%;76%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;86;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;E;5;72%;77%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;58;41;Partly sunny;62;45;W;8;57%;18%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A t-storm in spots;75;57;NNE;5;58%;64%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A morning t-storm;90;79;ENE;7;69%;66%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and very warm;77;54;Sunny and very warm;77;55;SW;5;71%;9%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;84;76;Mostly sunny;84;76;S;11;66%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;66;51;Sunshine;68;53;NNE;6;60%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;51;Cloudy;68;59;ESE;2;65%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Warmer;73;56;Lots of sun, warm;72;53;WNW;9;61%;8%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NW;7;76%;73%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;80;51;Mostly sunny;81;57;E;7;44%;51%;14

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;78;63;Not as warm;71;65;SSE;6;70%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;94;71;Warm with sunshine;93;70;WNW;7;38%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;60;38;Sun, some clouds;64;47;ESE;8;52%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;86;67;Cooler with rain;72;68;ENE;7;84%;97%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;68;50;Cloudy;60;47;SSW;13;52%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;67;46;A thick cloud cover;69;55;E;7;71%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;84;77;An afternoon shower;83;76;ESE;13;75%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;75;Showers and t-storms;87;74;NW;4;80%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;A t-storm around;91;75;ENE;6;71%;44%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;76;56;Clouds and sun, warm;79;61;SW;7;54%;70%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;SSE;8;55%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;SSE;6;75%;86%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this afternoon;79;74;A morning shower;82;76;SSE;17;80%;70%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;74;A t-storm in spots;94;76;ESE;7;55%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;Sunshine and warm;84;56;S;4;54%;6%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;83;60;A shower or two;76;63;ENE;6;75%;86%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;74;51;Sunshine, pleasant;77;51;ESE;11;37%;31%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;88;66;Nice with some sun;81;66;SW;7;70%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;76;Showers around;83;75;SE;10;71%;90%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;51;38;Cooler;44;35;N;17;58%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;76;57;SW;9;71%;35%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;72;Humid with some sun;86;73;NNW;5;70%;31%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;78;Sunny and very warm;108;76;ENE;6;12%;3%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;77;66;Partly sunny;81;65;ESE;4;74%;43%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and mild;70;58;Clouds and sun, mild;69;57;SW;11;75%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;SW;7;53%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;65;Showers and t-storms;78;66;ENE;5;75%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;89;80;A stray shower;90;79;ESE;13;69%;42%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;67;Showers and t-storms;78;66;ENE;4;93%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;83;53;ENE;10;18%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;64;47;Cloudy;68;47;ENE;3;45%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;6;83%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;54;Partly sunny;81;55;NNW;6;62%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;68;55;A shower in the p.m.;65;58;S;6;72%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;82;66;A touch of rain;72;64;E;6;84%;90%;1

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;91;45;Rain and drizzle;86;63;WNW;7;92%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ESE;3;71%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;77;47;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;SE;6;51%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;88;78;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;E;15;70%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;71;60;A shower in the a.m.;66;55;SW;12;57%;78%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;83;53;Cooler;64;49;SW;14;48%;56%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;77;Warm with some sun;96;78;SE;6;59%;37%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with sunshine;70;57;Partly sunny, mild;70;57;SW;14;81%;44%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;90;63;Not as warm;78;58;S;6;38%;63%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;79;57;Partly sunny;76;60;E;8;63%;25%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;90;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;WSW;7;28%;47%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;87;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;NNE;7;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;92;65;ESE;4;39%;2%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;78;68;A shower in the p.m.;77;67;E;7;56%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;67;58;Rain and a t-storm;69;65;ESE;11;85%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly cloudy;88;75;ESE;8;49%;9%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;A stray thunderstorm;84;70;WSW;7;70%;65%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;70;29;Squalls;34;29;NW;19;77%;92%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;62;49;Rain and drizzle;60;52;ENE;4;67%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;81;59;Mostly sunny, warm;83;60;SSE;3;60%;7%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;87;74;A t-storm around;90;73;NW;4;68%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and very warm;78;52;Sunny and very warm;78;58;SSW;5;67%;10%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and very warm;81;57;Mostly sunny, warm;83;59;S;4;61%;5%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;61;51;Partly sunny;63;51;N;15;74%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy morning rain;84;76;Downpours;86;75;SSE;8;82%;87%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;82;52;Lots of sun, nice;80;54;NE;4;40%;17%;5

