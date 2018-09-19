Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 19, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;16;81%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;30;Sunny and very warm;41;30;NE;13;28%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly sunny;36;20;WNW;13;33%;2%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;28;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NE;10;67%;65%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;22;15;Periods of sun;22;15;S;27;76%;74%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;16;9;Mainly cloudy;16;7;ESE;5;78%;38%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;Not as warm;26;16;N;14;36%;17%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;20;9;Cloudy and mild;21;8;S;19;41%;36%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;31;20;Cloudy, not as warm;27;20;SSE;9;76%;63%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Sunny and nice;28;20;NNW;20;47%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;SW;13;78%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;43;26;Sunny and very warm;43;25;WNW;12;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;34;22;Partly sunny;34;23;ESE;8;61%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;29;18;Periods of sun;28;20;W;12;51%;27%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;8;74%;64%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;26;20;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;W;12;70%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;25;15;Mostly cloudy;27;16;N;11;58%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Sunny and very warm;29;14;SE;9;36%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;Warm with some sun;28;18;S;11;51%;10%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;7;E;12;59%;39%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;S;16;59%;44%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;27;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;W;6;51%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;23;14;Clouds and sun;24;16;SSW;16;60%;60%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and nice;27;12;E;7;57%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;NNE;6;49%;3%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;21;14;NNE;10;56%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;33;18;Partly sunny;32;19;NW;8;27%;31%;13

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;25;20;A little rain;24;21;E;13;82%;85%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;23;Sunshine;34;22;N;11;35%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun returning;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;7;S;14;54%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SE;7;60%;64%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Mostly cloudy;35;26;SW;15;63%;63%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;24;21;Warmer with some sun;31;24;SSW;16;69%;44%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;30;25;Afternoon showers;30;25;SSW;18;78%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;20;15;Some sun, pleasant;20;16;S;16;66%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;28;NNW;15;83%;19%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;S;14;63%;32%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;29;22;A shower;29;21;SSE;16;84%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;25;ESE;8;57%;6%;8

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;14;Partly sunny;28;9;NE;10;40%;16%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;37;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SE;13;85%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;20;Clouding up;33;21;SE;11;47%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Windy and cooler;16;7;Periods of rain;13;6;WNW;11;81%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;32;14;An afternoon shower;30;16;NNE;10;19%;78%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;25;21;ENE;17;84%;26%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;8;74%;42%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;E;15;25%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;E;11;70%;44%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and breezy;19;13;A passing shower;18;12;SW;28;84%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;8;79%;63%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower or two;31;25;SSE;7;75%;66%;10

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;32;23;A shower or two;32;24;ENE;12;66%;84%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;SSW;11;66%;61%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Sunshine and warm;36;22;NNE;11;44%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;23;19;Sunshine and nice;26;20;NE;18;61%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A shower or two;34;25;ESE;13;63%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;35;30;Sunny and very warm;36;29;NNW;14;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;33;12;Partly sunny;30;10;NNE;12;32%;6%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;12;Sunny and not as hot;31;12;NNW;7;11%;4%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;26;Sunshine and nice;32;25;W;19;60%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;Afternoon t-storms;28;20;SSE;8;77%;97%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;37;28;Partly sunny;39;28;SSW;13;32%;8%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;26;12;Sunshine and warm;26;12;W;8;61%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;27;ENE;17;60%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;22;Partly sunny;33;23;W;10;56%;56%;8

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;36;27;Heavy thunderstorms;31;27;ESE;15;82%;90%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;ESE;6;79%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;18;-2;A t-storm in spots;18;0;E;10;22%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;12;76%;72%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;14;Decreasing clouds;18;14;S;8;76%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;29;18;N;12;55%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Windy with some sun;22;15;Increasingly windy;21;11;SSW;34;72%;73%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;28;18;Plenty of sun;29;17;S;9;48%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Sunny intervals;27;22;W;10;74%;34%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;31;19;Partly sunny;31;18;NE;6;48%;36%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Mostly cloudy;32;27;W;20;63%;70%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;WSW;11;63%;76%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;8;72%;77%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;15;5;Partly sunny;17;7;W;12;57%;18%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NNE;8;58%;64%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A morning t-storm;32;26;ENE;10;69%;66%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and very warm;25;12;Sunny and very warm;25;13;SW;8;71%;9%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;S;17;66%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;19;11;Sunshine;20;12;NNE;9;60%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;10;Cloudy;20;15;ESE;3;65%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Warmer;23;13;Lots of sun, warm;22;12;WNW;14;61%;8%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;12;76%;73%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;26;11;Mostly sunny;27;14;E;12;44%;51%;14

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;26;17;Not as warm;22;18;SSE;10;70%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;35;22;Warm with sunshine;34;21;WNW;11;38%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;15;4;Sun, some clouds;18;8;ESE;14;52%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;30;20;Cooler with rain;22;20;ENE;11;84%;97%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Cloudy;15;8;SSW;21;52%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;20;8;A thick cloud cover;20;13;E;11;71%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;25;An afternoon shower;28;25;ESE;21;75%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;6;80%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;10;71%;44%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;25;13;Clouds and sun, warm;26;16;SW;11;54%;70%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;SSE;12;55%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;SSE;9;75%;86%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this afternoon;26;24;A morning shower;28;24;SSE;27;80%;70%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;25;ESE;11;55%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Sunshine and warm;29;14;S;7;54%;6%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;28;16;A shower or two;24;17;ENE;9;75%;86%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;23;11;Sunshine, pleasant;25;10;ESE;17;37%;31%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;31;19;Nice with some sun;27;19;SW;12;70%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;Showers around;28;24;SE;17;71%;90%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;11;3;Cooler;7;2;N;28;58%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;25;13;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;SW;15;71%;35%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;22;Humid with some sun;30;23;NNW;8;70%;31%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Sunny and very warm;42;24;ENE;10;12%;3%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;27;18;ESE;7;74%;43%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and mild;21;14;Clouds and sun, mild;20;14;SW;17;75%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;11;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;SW;11;53%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;8;75%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;32;26;A stray shower;32;26;ESE;21;69%;42%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;7;93%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;ENE;17;18%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;18;9;Cloudy;20;8;ENE;5;45%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;10;83%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;27;13;NNW;9;62%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;A shower in the p.m.;18;14;S;10;72%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;A touch of rain;22;18;E;10;84%;90%;1

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;33;7;Rain and drizzle;30;17;WNW;12;92%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ESE;4;71%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;SE;9;51%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;E;24;70%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;22;15;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;SW;19;57%;78%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Cooler;18;10;SW;23;48%;56%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;Warm with some sun;36;25;SE;10;59%;37%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with sunshine;21;14;Partly sunny, mild;21;14;SW;23;81%;44%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;32;17;Not as warm;26;14;S;10;38%;63%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;24;16;E;13;63%;25%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;30;20;WSW;11;28%;47%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Lots of sun, nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;NNE;11;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;ESE;7;39%;2%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;25;20;A shower in the p.m.;25;19;E;11;56%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;20;15;Rain and a t-storm;20;18;ESE;17;85%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ESE;13;49%;9%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;A stray thunderstorm;29;21;WSW;12;70%;65%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;21;-2;Squalls;1;-2;NW;31;77%;92%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;17;10;Rain and drizzle;16;11;ENE;7;67%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;27;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;SSE;5;60%;7%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;NW;7;68%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and very warm;25;11;Sunny and very warm;26;14;SSW;8;67%;10%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and very warm;27;14;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;S;7;61%;5%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;16;10;Partly sunny;17;10;N;23;74%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy morning rain;29;24;Downpours;30;24;SSE;13;82%;87%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;28;11;Lots of sun, nice;27;12;NE;6;40%;17%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather