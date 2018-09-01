TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - British pop star Dua Lipa prepared for the final concert of the Asian leg of her tour in Taipei Wednesday by eating chocolate dumplings and by climbing Elephant Mountain.

The London-born Lipa, 23, is on an extensive world tour, which saw her appear in the Thai capital Bangkok Monday night, and has her leave for Las Vegas after Wednesday’s Taipei event.

Despite the grueling schedule, she apparently made time for sightseeing.

“Made it to the top of the Elephant Mountain in Taipei. The midday heat was probably terrible timing but the view made it worth it,” she wrote on , following the comment with emojis of three elephants with hearts.

Temperatures in some parts of the Taiwanese capital reached 36.6 degrees Celsius Wednesday.

Earlier, she tweeted a video of her enjoying chocolate dumplings at a Taipei restaurant Tuesday evening.

Over the past two years, Lipa, whose family hails from the former Yugoslav province of Kosovo, scored a number of worldwide hits, including “No Rules,” this year’s summer hit with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris “One Kiss,” and her current hit “Electricity.” During her recent Singapore concert, she performed the hit “Scared To Be Lonely” with her original co-singer, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.