TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture has approved funds of NT$120 million to transform a former sugar mill in Tainan into a film studio, with the aim of providing better facilities and equipment for filmmakers working in Taiwan.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) visited the Annei Sugar Mill, which started operations during the Japanese colonial period but has been closed since 1992, on Sept. 17 and announced the future project for the deserted factory.

Cheng said the ministry will allocate NT$120 million (US$3.8 million) in funds to transform the sugar mill into a film studio, with various film settings and equipment provided for domestic or foreign film crews.

Cheng added that the studio will become an important window for movie fans to get to know Taiwanese cinema and Taiwan’s film industry.

The first crew to station in the new studio starting October is that of the Public Television Service, which is planning to shoot a new television series next year, according to the ministry.

Cheng said with the establishment of the film studio and other government initiatives aiming to boost the film industry in Taiwan, the ministry hopes to provide a better filmmaking environment and hence keep talent in Taiwan.

Cheng added that she looks forward to seeing a new wave of Taiwanese television series that tell the stories of Taiwanese people.

► Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun announces on Sept. 17 that the Annei Sugar Mill will be transformed into a film studio (Source: Ministry of Culture)