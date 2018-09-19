TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Germany's foreign minister says that Berlin is skeptical about the idea of a border correction in the talks between Kosovo and Serbia.

Heiko Maas, visiting nearby Albania on Wednesday, said that "there exists the fear of a domino effect."

Kosovo's president, Hashim Thaci, has said that a "border correction" that would bring southern Serbia's Albanian-dominated Presevo Valley into Kosovo would be included in EU-mediated talks with Belgrade.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 but Serbia doesn't recognize it.

Both countries hope the seven-year-long EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize ties will reach a final stage with a bilateral, legally binding agreement.

Brussels has made it clear the EU will not accept Kosovo and Serbia if they don't resolve their conflict.