TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Germany's foreign minister has called on Albania to work hard on its reforms so as to convince all European Union members to launch membership negotiations next year.

Heiko Maas, visiting Albania's capital on Wednesday, said that the EU members "have made it clear that June 2019 does not mean the talks will start automatically."

In June this year the bloc's member states agreed to open membership talks with Albania and Macedonia next year if the two nations continue with reform progress.

Maas said that the bloc should see concrete results in the consolidation of the rule of law and independence of the justice system.

His Albanian counterpart, Ditmir Bushati, said the country already has started the screening process with Brussels and added that he considers Germany's assistance as "precious, irreplaceable."