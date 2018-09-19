TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Keelung police officer successfully helped an unclaimed male body that remained unidentified for the past nine years to reunite with his family after sifting through more than a thousand items of data and involving DNA testing to determine that the body belonged to an 18-year-old young man who lived in Keelung, according to a Central News Agency report.

Hsu Yao-bin (許耀彬), a section chief with Keelung City Police Bureau, came across the entry of the unclaimed body when he was checking on the missing & unidentified person system in July, the report said.

The body, which was found on the bank beside Keelung River’s No. 6 water gate on Sep 30, 2009, could not be identified after no identity documents were found and a fingerprint collection and reviews of surveillance footage produced no results. The body remained unidentified and unclaimed for nine years until when Hsu set out to find out who this person was, according to the report.

Hsu sifted through and compared more than a thousand items of data against the unclaimed body’s characteristics such as the physical build, the profile, and the area he fell into the river. The officer's efforts led him to an 18-year-old missing boy surnamed Huang, who lived in Keelung’s Nuan Nuan District, according to the report.



Hsu said police took saliva samples from Huang’s family members and sent the samples to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Ministry of Justice for DNA testing to determine if they were biologically related. A DNA match was found between the samples, and the unclaimed body was determined to be the missing young man, the report said.

A death certificate was issued to Huang's family after prosecutors examined the remains of Huang's body.

When led by police to a Taipei City columbarium to claim Huang's cremated remains, the family members with tears all over their faces bowed to police to thank them for bringing their child home after nine years, the report said.