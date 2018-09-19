TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the day before the beginning of the 73rd session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly, Canada's The Hill Times published a special article calling on the Canadian government to support Taiwan's bid to join the U.N.

The article calls for the Canadian government, as headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland to advocate for Taiwan's involvement in the U.N., in some capacity.

The opinion piece was written by David Kilgour, former Canadian Secretary of State (Asia-Pacific), and Susan Korah who is an author and journalist.

Taiwan and Canada are natural partners, suggests the article, as Taiwan supports the U.N.'s human development agenda, promotes gender equality, and strives to improve indigenous rights.

The article emphasizes that Canadian leaders must be cognizant of the importance of international cooperation, and hoped for the Canadian government to support Taiwan's accession to the United Nations.

The article also points out that not only is the Taiwanese government banned from the U.N., but Taiwanese journalists too. Reporters Without Borders voiced their concern over the ban on Taiwanese journalists, calling it "unacceptable discrimination" on Sept. 18.