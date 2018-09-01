TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – British singer Jessie J arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon a day prior to her worldwide concert The R.O.S.E taking place in Taipei on Sep. 20.

According to Chinese-language news Apple Daily, Jessie J was spotted landing at Taoyuan International Airport around 3 p.m. today, but her bodyguards did not allow journalists to take photos of her.

In promotion to the fourth album R.O.S.E, Jessie J announced her latest tour on her official Instagram account in last May with Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China as the only three stops in Asia.

The London-born singer will perform at only one concert in Taipei tomorrow at 8 p.m. at Nangang Plaza C3 with the ticket prices ranging from NT$2,200 to NT$5,980.

Jessi J is an award-winning singer and songwriter who debuted seven years ago by penning hits for Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Timberlake. Some of her famous songs include Price Tag, Domino, Flash flight and Bang Bang.

