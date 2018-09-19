COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The trial has opened of the man at the center of a sex-abuse and financial crimes scandal that is tarnishing the academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden, faces two counts of rape of a woman in 2011 before the Stockholm District Court.

The French citizen is married to poet and member of the Swedish Academy Katarina Frostenson. He has denied the rapes and other sex abuse allegations.

The proceedings starting Wednesday are being held behind closed doors. Closing remarks are expected Sept. 24.

The scandal led to seven academy members either being forced to leave or quitting. Frostenson quit in April at the same time as former permanent secretary Sara Danius.

In May, the academy announced that no prize will be awarded this year.