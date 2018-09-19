TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday Taiwan will continue to work with other nations to combat cross-border telecom fraud, at a time when recent cases involving Taiwanese suspects have given the authorities a headache.

President Tsai opened the 2018 International Forum on Police Cooperation in Taipei on Wednesday morning. Dozens of law enforcement officials and experts, including Louis Dekmar, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, came from nearly 40 countries to participate in the event organized by the Taiwanese authorities.

Speaking of combating cross-border crime, particularly transnational telecommunications fraudulence, the president said her administration will reinforce cooperation and exchange with other countries. “Taiwan will never be absent from issues pertinent to tackling global crime. Taiwan is an indispensable part in the network of global security.”

Through working with law enforcement agencies in Europe and Southeast Asia, the Taiwanese authorities have successfully uncovered several cases of transnational telecom fraud either perpetrated or assisted by Taiwanese citizens in recent years. Those cases, however, also showed that more and more Taiwanese people are involved in illegal activities overseas, either voluntarily or involuntarily.

The president said as a responsible member in international society, Taiwan will continue to work with law enforcement authorities around the world to fight cross-border crime, including money-laundering and human trafficking, and in the meantime, expand mutual legal assistance and cooperation through the signing of bilateral agreements with partner countries.

President Tsai also pledged to integrate government resources to better deal with the intricate network of crime beyond border and to continue modifying regulations to deter illegal activities or impose stricter punishment on the convicted.