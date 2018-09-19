LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating a possible hate crime after a car hit pedestrians near a Muslim community center, injuring three people.

Police were called early Wednesday morning to a location in northwest London. They say the injuries are not life threatening although two people needed hospital treatment.

London police say a confrontation developed between four people in a car and a large group of people visiting the Muslim community center.

Officials say some anti-Muslim comments were made and the car reportedly sustained minor damage from some of the people from the center.

Police say it then sped off, hitting three people without stopping.