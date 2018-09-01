Taipei (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's wealth gap has been widening over the past decade. As more glittering high-end shopping malls have been erected in eastern Taipei to woo the super rich, some people have been struggling in close-to absolute poverty with only NT$200 (US$7) each day, in some corners of the popular business and shopping districts in Taipei.

The latest data complied by the Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics department showed that the numbers of low income families reached 20,400 in Taipei City, and 18,000 in New Taipei City as of the end of June, 2018, cumulatively accounting for 27 percent of the total low income families across the country. In percentage terms, 1.3% of adults and children of Taiwan's 23.577 million population live in low income households, including people living without a home.

"The Poor's Taipei" is an initiative jointly launched by several local human rights groups, which this year put the spotlight on the plight of the homeless residing in Taipei and New Taipei City, through events spanning from films, exhibits, lectures, and night tours that help participants see the dazzling city from the perspectives of homeless people.

The one-month event will kick off on October 4. Readers can visit its Facebook page, buy tickets or book tours on ACCUPASS.

The plight of the homeless in Taipei

Homeless people have been wrongly seen as lazy or unlawful, but many of them are not, a social worker told Taiwan News in a previous interview. Homeless Taiwan (芒草心協會) worker Wu Fu-tung (巫馥彤) revealed that nearly 80 percent of the homeless have a job, but an extremely low-paying job, so they can't afford housing.

The homeless population have mostly dedicated themselves to the labor intensive works, if they stay on job, such as working as a standee by holding a 2-meter tall advertising board on sidewalks of busy streets. They are usually paid NT$800 or less for working full day, with no insurance covered by employers given its dangerous nature. Some choose to distribute flyers or giveaways for a living, but for the same low pay.

Wu said that in most of the cases the homeless population earn between NT$5,000 and NT$8,000 a month, with which they are not able to afford housing or a decent lifestyle in the capital city.

In Taiwan, there are social enterprises offering better and stable jobs for the homeless, such as the Big Issue Taiwan, which is inspired by the successful business model of the Big Issue magazine in London. The publisher of the Big Issue Taiwan trained and contracted some homeless people to sell the self-produced magazines on Taipei streets near MRT stations. The homeless can get approximately half of the income from selling magazines without being exploited by distributors.

Homeless Taiwan is on the other hand helping the homeless find suitable jobs or train them as city tour guides, which is also inspired by the business model of Unseen Tours in London. Apart from the assistance in job searching, the group also provides consulting services to help the homeless garner self-confidence to successfully return to society.

The events surrounding The Poor's Taipei initiative include workshops, exhibits, films, which will mainly take place in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, and Longshan-b2taipei. Several rounds of night tours will be offered with guides that help participants experience a night on streets in Banciao, Xinzhuang, or Sanchong districts of New Taipei City, which are believed to accommodate 80 percent of the homeless population in the city.

At the end of this article, we share two documentaries made for last year's the Poor's Taipei initiative by Do.you.a.flavor: