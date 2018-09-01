TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As thousands of Cambodians living along the banks of the Mekong River were stranded by a collapsed dam in Laos, Taiwan's Tzu Chi Foundation delivered rice and other food to the victims in the worst-hit zones.

In late July, a hydroelectric dam system under construction broke under pressure in southeastern Laos, causing the deaths of 24 people and the disappearance of hundreds. Moreover, the collapse of the dam caused flash flooding in neighboring Cambodia, according to AP.

Several rescue teams from Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan joined Laotian soldiers and local volunteers in the search to rescue stranded people and supplied victims with food and clean water, according to the Straits Times.

As the rainy season came to an end at the beginning of September, several volunteers from Tzu Chi Foundation arrived at the disaster areas in Cambodia to distribute rice, instant noodles, and bread enough to last for a month for 879 households.

The Tzu Chi Foundation said that they again helped out another 2,000 households in mid-September and supported victims with medical treatment.