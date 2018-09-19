TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Yunlin County Government has launched a new radio program for new immigrants called "Yunlin New Power" (雲林新動力) and it will be first broadcast on Sept. 23.

According to statistics, there are more than 16,000 new immigrants currently residing in Yunlin, about 2% of the county's total population. New environments, different customs, and the language barrier are the common challenges the new immigrants face, thus the government especially designed the radio program to reach out to more new immigrants, give information they need to know, and guide the general audiences to have a deeper understanding about new immigrants' cultures and draw them closer to each other.

The new radio program will be broadcasted by Chengsheng Broadcasting Corp on AM 1125 kHz from 12 until 12.30 PM every week starting from Sept. 23, with a total of eight episodes.

In addition, on the second and seventh episode, they will invite representatives of six countries to give information for new immigrants in Yunlin some regarding life in Taiwan, including new immigrants from China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

The programs will be mainly focused on introducing Yunlin and new immigrant's cultures, Chinese language, cuisines, and sharing local songs, with the hope to give the new immigrants entertainment that feels close to their home country.

In the past few years, Yunlin County Government has actively assisted new immigrants and set up "Yunlin County New Immigrants Multilingual Service Network", which provides a series of activities and services for new immigrants such as education, social services, and health care.