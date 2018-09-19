TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The second leg of 2018 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival will take place at Pingxi Junior High School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during Mid-Autumn Festival on Sep 24, and event organizer New Taipei City Government urged festival goers to take a shuttle bus to the internationally acclaimed event at one of the three locations--Taipei Zoo, National Highway No. 5 Shiding Interchange, or TRA Ruifang Station--to make the trip easier.

New Taipei City Government said in a recent news release that traffic controls will be in effect from 9 a.m. on Sep 24 to 0:00 a.m. the next day, and all cars and motorcycles will not be allowed to go into the Pingxi area during this period of time.

Expecting a large number of international and domestic visitors to the event, the organizer urged festival goers to take public transportation to the venue. A shuttle bus service arranged by the organizer will start at 9 a.m. on Sep 24, and the public can use electronic tickets or coins to ride the bus to the venue (NT$50 from the zoo, NT$30 from Shiding or Ruifang, and NT$15 within the Pingxi area), the organizer said, adding that the return trip is free.

In addition, the schedule of TRA's Pingxi Line will be adjusted for the event. For more details about the adjustment, please refer to TRA's website, the organizer said.

Tickets for collective releases of sky lanterns will be given away from 10 a.m. at the event venue, the organizer said, urging people interested in collectively launching lanterns to get the tickets in the morning, take a tour of Pingxi in the afternoon, and participate in the world famous collective lantern releases in the night.

In addition, there will be a special "sky lantern lot" installment at the square in front of the Pingxi Library, and the public are welcome to draw lots from the device to tell their fortune.

For more information about the 2018 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, please visit its website.

(photo courtesy of New Taipei City Government)

