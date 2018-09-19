TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Over 590,000 households in Kaohsiung City (高雄市) will be affected by water supply restrictions for 32 hours on Sept. 19-20, as improvements are made to water infrastructure in the area, reported CNA.

More than 330,000 households will be without water, and another 260,000 will have reduced water pressure in Kaohsiung City from midnight on Sept. 19 to 8.00 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Improvements will be made to both the Pingding Water Treatment Plant (坪頂淨水廠), and the Dagangshan Water Treatment Plant (大崗山淨水廠). The repairs are also expected to improve the water retention of pipelines, reported CNA.

Taiwan Water Corporation said that the service restriction is in-line with its current plan to improve water supply in the region, as well as to help safeguard the environment.

The areas currently without water include:

Alian District

Dahu District

Dashu District

Gangshan District

Gushan District

Luzhu District

Mituo District

Nanzi District

Niaosong District

Qiaotou District

Renwu District

Yanchao District

Ziguan District

Zuoying District.

The areas currently with limited water supply include:

Sanmin District

Gangshan District

Lingya District.

Taiwan Water Corporation has called on the public in the area to turn off water system pumps, and to reduce water consumption to ensure it is used where it is needed most.