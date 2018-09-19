TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Over 590,000 households in Kaohsiung City (高雄市) will be affected by water supply restrictions for 32 hours on Sept. 19-20, as improvements are made to water infrastructure in the area, reported CNA.
More than 330,000 households will be without water, and another 260,000 will have reduced water pressure in Kaohsiung City from midnight on Sept. 19 to 8.00 a.m. on Sept. 20.
Improvements will be made to both the Pingding Water Treatment Plant (坪頂淨水廠), and the Dagangshan Water Treatment Plant (大崗山淨水廠). The repairs are also expected to improve the water retention of pipelines, reported CNA.
Taiwan Water Corporation said that the service restriction is in-line with its current plan to improve water supply in the region, as well as to help safeguard the environment.
The areas currently without water include:
- Alian District
- Dahu District
- Dashu District
- Gangshan District
- Gushan District
- Luzhu District
- Mituo District
- Nanzi District
- Niaosong District
- Qiaotou District
- Renwu District
- Yanchao District
- Ziguan District
- Zuoying District.
The areas currently with limited water supply include:
- Sanmin District
- Gangshan District
- Lingya District.
Taiwan Water Corporation has called on the public in the area to turn off water system pumps, and to reduce water consumption to ensure it is used where it is needed most.