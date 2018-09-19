TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As part of National Disaster Preparedness day on Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) will test the country's Public Warning System (PWS) by sending test tsunami and earthquake alerts that day.

On its Facebook page, the CWB at noon today announced that it will send two test text messages to all 4G mobile phone subscribers in Taiwan on Sept. 21. First, at 9:21 a.m., the CWB will release a text message to test its earthquake warning announcement stating the following text in Chinese: "Earthquake warning rapid report test, earthquake imminent duck, cover and hold on."

Second, at 10:00 a.m., the CWB will send a text message to text its tsunami warning notification with the following text in Chinese: "Tsunami warning test, tsunami imminent, immediately evacuate toward higher ground."

The CWB emphasized that people should not panic after receiving the test messages. During the drill, people are urged to practice taking steps to seek refuge, including the three steps for earthquake safety: "duck, cover and hold on."

The CWB stressed that in the event of an actual earthquake or tsunami, the real warning message would not have the words "National Drill," and people should immediately take the appropriate steps to seek refuge as previously stated for earthquakes and tsunamis.



Same of earthquake warning (left), tsunami warning (right). (Image from CWB Facebook page)