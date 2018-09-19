NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a nurse for trying to perform an abortion on a 28-year-old woman who died at her home in southern India.

District administrator S. Natrajan says the woman, a mother of three daughters, approached a private hospital on Monday in Usilampatti, a town in southern Tamil Nadu state, but doctors refused to carry out the procedure as she was seven months' pregnant.

However, police officer Madasamy says the hospital nurse offered to perform an abortion at the woman's home, where she died soon after.

Female infanticide is a lucrative business that thrives underground in India. Most Indian parents, especially the poor, prefer a son as a daughter's birth means immense debts they'll need to pay for marriage dowries.