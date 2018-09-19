DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan's new prime minister, the former cricket player Imran Khan, is in Saudi Arabia as part of his first overseas trip.

Khan arrived in the kingdom on Tuesday and will later travel to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

While in Saudi Arabia, Khan traveled to Medina and visited the Prophet's Mosque. He then flew to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia's port city on the Red Sea.

He is expected to meet leaders in the kingdom on Wednesday before traveling to Abu Dhabi.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide vital overseas jobs for Pakistanis abroad. Saudi Arabia in particular maintains close security ties to Pakistan, while its Muslim holy sites draw many Pakistani pilgrims each year.