TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Facebook's Vice President of Asia Pacific, Dan Neary will visit Taiwan on Sept. 26-27 to sign a cooperation agreement with the Taiwan government to help Taiwanese companies promote themselves internationally, reported the Liberty Times.

Neary will also meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津). This will be the first time that Facebook's senior management will meet with the Tsai government.

The visit comes after the social network company announced in September plans to build the company's first Asia data center in Singapore. The complex is expected to cost US$1 billion (NT$30.79 billion), and will be completed within the next four years.

Reports suggest the Facebook-Taiwan agreement will focus on both soft and hard integration, and will include economic, digital and technological cooperation.

The Liberty Times suggests the partnership will also help Taiwanese brands and talents be marketed to and connect with the world.

During the visit, Neary is also expected to meet with Taiwanese business people.

Neary previously visited Taiwan on a brief trip to open the company's Taiwan office.