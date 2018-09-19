PHOENIX (AP) — Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy each hit a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs jumped out to a big early lead Tuesday night on their way to a 9-1 win over the fading Arizona Diamondbacks.

With its fifth victory in six games, Chicago increased its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost at home to last-place Cincinnati.

Mike Montgomery (5-5) allowed a run and four hits with a season-high eight strikeouts in six innings for his first win since Aug. 7.

The slumping Diamondbacks began the day five games out of first place in the NL West and fell six games out of the second wild-card spot. They have lost four in a row and nine of 11.

