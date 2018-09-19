In this Sept. 7, 2017, photo provided by Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena poses for a photo. The former ISU golfer
Collin Daniel Richards makes his initial court appearance after being charged with the murder of Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, on Tuesday
In this September 2017, photo provided by Iowa State University, golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena plays in the 2017 East and West Match Play tournament
A course closed sign sits in front of the Coldwater Golf Links course, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Ames, Iowa, after the body of Iowa State University
Ames Police Commander Geoff Huff and Story County Attorney Jessica A. Reynolds, right, leave a news conference after speaking about the death of Iowa
Ames Police Commander Geoff Huff speaks about the death of Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena during a news conference, Tuesday, Se
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Celia Barquin Arozamena was a top amateur golfer from Spain who was finishing her degree at Iowa State University. Collin Daniel Richards was a former inmate from small-town Iowa with a history of violence.
Investigators say their contrasting lives intersected in the most violent way when Richards allegedly attacked and stabbed Barquin to death at a golf course on Monday.
Barquin, the Big 12 conference champion, had dreams of making the pro tour and spent hours practicing at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police said Richards was jobless, had been living in a tent in an encampment near the course and had spoken of his desire to "rape and kill a woman."
Richards was charged with killing Barquin during a random attack while she golfed by herself in broad daylight.