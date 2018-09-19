  1. Home
China's premier appeals for free trade amid tariff battle

By Associated Press
2018/09/19
FILE- In this July 2, 2018, file photo, a truck carrying a cargo container drives under the Gerald Desmond Bridge under construction in Long Beach, Ca

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, a crane transporting vehicles operates on a container ship at the Port of Oakland, in Oakland, Calif. China

FILE- This July, 5, 2018, file photo shows a stack of China Shipping containers at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. China on Tuesday, Sept. 18, a

FILE- In this May 27, 2015, file photo fresh honey drips from a bee hive frame as volunteers check for queen activity and perform routine maintenance

FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo packages labeled "Made in China" are loaded on a UPS truck for delivery in New York. Starting Monday, Sept. 17,

BEIJING (AP) — China's No. 2 leader has appealed for global support for free trade following tit-for-tat U.S. and Chinese tariff hikes in an escalating battle over Beijing's technology policy.

Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday in a speech to a business conference that disputes must be worked out through consultation.

China announced a tariff hike on $60 billion of American imports on Tuesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's increase on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in the eastern city of Tianjin, Li said, "it is essential that we uphold the basic principles of multilateralism and free trade."

Li said disputes "need to be worked out through consultation. No unilateralism will offer a viable solution."