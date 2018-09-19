VIEQUES, Puerto Rico (AP) — A group of dialysis patients who live on a tiny island just east of Puerto Rico still fear death one year after Maria.

After the hurricane hit, authorities began flying the 15 kidney patients in Vieques to the Puerto Rican mainland. The storm had ruined the only dialysis center on this tiny island; without treatment, the patients would die.

But the thrice-weekly trips have taken a toll on them. Five have died in this past year from causes ranging from heart failure to cancer, but advocates insist that the very flights that keep the patients alive have hastened their deaths.

As dire as the situation may be, it could get worse. A mobile unit that federal officials purchased to provide dialysis on Vieques is stuck in California.