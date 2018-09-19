|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|6
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Florida
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|Washington
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|New Jersey
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|3
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Calgary
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|11
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 0
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 4, Columbus 1
Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey(ss) 3, OT
Montreal 3, New Jersey(ss) 1
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 7, Calgary 4
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 5, Washington 2
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2
Columbus 4, Chicago 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1
Dallas 5, St. Louis 3
Vegas 5, Colorado 1
Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Calgary(ss) vs. Boston at Beijing, CHN, 7:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, 8 p.m.
Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington vs. Montreal at Quebec City, CAN, QC, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.