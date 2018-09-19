North Korea to close missile test site: Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have reached an agreement on a range of issues during a summit in Pyongyang.

Moon is on a three-day trip to the North Korean capital for his third meeting with Kim this year in a bid to improve ties between the neighboring states, following US President Donald Trump's meeting with the North Korean leader in June.

What did they agree?

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the two leaders touched on several key issues:

The leaders agreed to turn the Korean Peninsula into a "land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats."

Moon said North Korea had agreed to "permanently" dismantle a major missile facility in the presence of foreign observers.

Moon also said North Korea had agreed to dismantle its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex, if the US took unspecified corresponding acts.

Kim said he would like to visit Seoul "in the near future," in what would be the first visit by a North Korean leader to the South Korean capital.

Both sides also agreed to seek to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

