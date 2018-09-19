North Korea to close missile test site: Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have reached an agreement on a range of issues during a summit in Pyongyang.
Moon is on a three-day trip to the North Korean capital for his third meeting with Kim this year in a bid to improve ties between the neighboring states, following US President Donald Trump's meeting with the North Korean leader in June.
What did they agree?
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the two leaders touched on several key issues:
- The leaders agreed to turn the Korean Peninsula into a "land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats."
- Moon said North Korea had agreed to "permanently" dismantle a major missile facility in the presence of foreign observers.
- Moon also said North Korea had agreed to dismantle its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex, if the US took unspecified corresponding acts.
- Kim said he would like to visit Seoul "in the near future," in what would be the first visit by a North Korean leader to the South Korean capital.
- Both sides also agreed to seek to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.
More to come...
cw/cmk (AP, AFP)