TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The woman who slashed another woman's chest with a box cutter inside the MRT Taipei Main Station on Monday (Sept. 17) has been found to have attacked another victim a few days earlier in Taipei's Wanhua District.

On Monday, a 37-year-old woman surnamed Wang (王) suddenly lunged forward and slashed a 31-year-old woman surnamed Pan (潘) in the chest with a box cutter as she walked past the information desk next to Exit 1 for the Tamsui-Xinyi Line in the MRT Taipei Main Station. Pan immediately began bleeding from a chest wound that was estimated to be about 15-17 centimeters in length.

Wang was quickly subdued by station staff and security guards, and after a psychiatric assessment, it was decided that Wang should be sent to the Taipei City Hospital SongDe Branch for psychiatric care.

On Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., a 36-year-old female civil servant surnamed Lin (林) has just walked past the Uniqlo store on Hanzhong Street in Ximen when she noticed a woman staring at her, reported UDN. Lin saw the woman raise her hand out of the corner of her eye and suddenly felt a shooting pain in her arm.

Two bystanders then shouted to Lin "your left arm is bleeding," and when she looked down, she discovered that she had a 10 centimeter long gash on her arm, reported ETtoday.

With the help of bystanders, Lin was rushed to the Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch for medical treatment and reported the case to police afterwards. When Lin saw the news of the attack at the MRT Taipei Main Station, she felt the case was very similar to hers.

Police also felt that the two cases were very similar and questioned Wang, who soon confessed to the crime. Because she is believed to be suffering a mental disorder, she was sent for a mandatory psychiatric observation.

Police found that Wang lives with her family in Taoyuan and they suspect that she slipped out of the house when her relatives were not paying attention to go on her slashing sprees. Police plan to transfer Wang to the Prosecutor's Office on an additional charge of causing bodily harm.