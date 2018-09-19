|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|103
|48
|.682
|—
|New York
|92
|58
|.613
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|83
|66
|.557
|19
|Toronto
|69
|82
|.457
|34
|Baltimore
|43
|108
|.285
|60
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|84
|66
|.560
|—
|Minnesota
|70
|81
|.464
|14½
|Detroit
|61
|90
|.404
|23½
|Chicago
|59
|91
|.393
|25
|Kansas City
|52
|99
|.344
|32½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|56
|.629
|—
|Oakland
|90
|60
|.600
|4½
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|12
|Los Angeles
|74
|76
|.493
|20½
|Texas
|64
|86
|.427
|30½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0
Seattle 4, Houston 1
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Houston 7, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Mendez 2-1), 2:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-9), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 3-4) at Oakland (Anderson 3-5), 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.