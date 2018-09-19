Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|002
|100—3
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|020
|030
|00x—5
|7
|0
Rodon, N.Jones (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, A.Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 19-7. L_Rodon 6-6. Sv_A.Miller (2). HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (8), Palka (25). Cleveland, Kipnis (16).
___
|Toronto
|000
|011
|400—6
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|300
|000—4
|6
|1
A.Sanchez, Petricka (5), Fernandez (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire; Bundy, Fry (7), Hart (8), Givens (9) and Ca.Joseph. W_Petricka 3-1. L_Bundy 8-15. Sv_Giles (23). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (4).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|300—5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|201—3
|6
|0
Odorizzi, Magill (7), Hildenberger (9) and Gimenez; Norris, VerHagen (6), Baez (7), Stumpf (7), V.Alcantara (8), Coleman (9) and Greiner. W_Odorizzi 7-10. L_Norris 0-5. Sv_Hildenberger (7). HRs_Minnesota, Gimenez (2).
___
|Boston
|001
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|30x—3
|3
|2
Eovaldi, Workman (7), Brasier (7), Cuevas (8) and C.Vazquez; Happ, Green (7), Robertson (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 8-2. L_Workman 6-1. Sv_Britton (6). HRs_New York, Walker (10).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Houston
|004
|000
|12x—7
|7
|0
Leake, Bradford (7), Rumbelow (8) and Herrmann; James, Sipp (6), Harris (6), McHugh (8), Devenski (9) and McCann. W_James 1-0. L_Leake 10-10. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez (16).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001
|00—1
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|01—2
|9
|0
Skoglund, Maurer (7), Hammel (8), Hill (9), Newberry (9), B.Smith (10) and Viloria; Taillon, Ri.Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9), E.Santana (10), Crick (11) and Cervelli. W_Crick 3-2. L_B.Smith 1-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Moran (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|020
|101
|000—4
|9
|0
|Miami
|010
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
Strasburg, Grace (7), J.Miller (7), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters; S.Alcantara, Guerrero (5), Kinley (6), Rucinski (7), J.Garcia (8), Guerra (8) and Realmuto. W_Strasburg 9-7. L_S.Alcantara 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (25). HRs_Miami, O'Brien (3).
___
|New York
|001
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|005
|00x—5
|7
|0
Matz, Blevins (6), D.Smith (6), Swarzak (6), Bashlor (7), Rhame (8) and Plawecki; Nola, Neshek (6), Dominguez (7), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Neshek 3-1. L_D.Smith 1-1. Sv_Neris (11). HRs_New York, Matz (2). Philadelphia, Alfaro (10).
___
|Cincinnati
|200
|100
|000—3
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Lorenzen, Romano (5), Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; C.Anderson, T.Williams (4), Cedeno (5), Burnes (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8), Lyles (9) and Pina, Kratz. W_Romano 8-11. L_C.Anderson 9-8. Sv_Iglesias (28). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (13).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|042—8
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
Gomber, Brebbia (6), J.Hicks (7), Leone (8), Mayers (9) and Molina, Pena; An.Sanchez, Brach (7), Venters (8), Winkler (8), S.Freeman (8), Wilson (9) and Suzuki. W_Gomber 6-1. L_An.Sanchez 6-6. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (19). Atlanta, Acuna (26).