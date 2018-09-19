  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/19 11:16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 000 002 100—3 9 2
Cleveland 020 030 00x—5 7 0

Rodon, N.Jones (8) and Narvaez; Kluber, A.Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 19-7. L_Rodon 6-6. Sv_A.Miller (2). HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (8), Palka (25). Cleveland, Kipnis (16).

___

Toronto 000 011 400—6 9 2
Baltimore 100 300 000—4 6 1

A.Sanchez, Petricka (5), Fernandez (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire; Bundy, Fry (7), Hart (8), Givens (9) and Ca.Joseph. W_Petricka 3-1. L_Bundy 8-15. Sv_Giles (23). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (4).

___

Minnesota 000 002 300—5 10 0
Detroit 000 000 201—3 6 0

Odorizzi, Magill (7), Hildenberger (9) and Gimenez; Norris, VerHagen (6), Baez (7), Stumpf (7), V.Alcantara (8), Coleman (9) and Greiner. W_Odorizzi 7-10. L_Norris 0-5. Sv_Hildenberger (7). HRs_Minnesota, Gimenez (2).

___

Boston 001 000 001—2 5 0
New York 000 000 30x—3 3 2

Eovaldi, Workman (7), Brasier (7), Cuevas (8) and C.Vazquez; Happ, Green (7), Robertson (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 8-2. L_Workman 6-1. Sv_Britton (6). HRs_New York, Walker (10).

___

Seattle 000 000 000—0 6 1
Houston 004 000 12x—7 7 0

Leake, Bradford (7), Rumbelow (8) and Herrmann; James, Sipp (6), Harris (6), McHugh (8), Devenski (9) and McCann. W_James 1-0. L_Leake 10-10. HRs_Houston, Gonzalez (16).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 000 000 001 00—1 7 1
Pittsburgh 000 000 100 01—2 9 0
(11 innings)

Skoglund, Maurer (7), Hammel (8), Hill (9), Newberry (9), B.Smith (10) and Viloria; Taillon, Ri.Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9), E.Santana (10), Crick (11) and Cervelli. W_Crick 3-2. L_B.Smith 1-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Moran (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 020 101 000—4 9 0
Miami 010 010 000—2 6 1

Strasburg, Grace (7), J.Miller (7), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters; S.Alcantara, Guerrero (5), Kinley (6), Rucinski (7), J.Garcia (8), Guerra (8) and Realmuto. W_Strasburg 9-7. L_S.Alcantara 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (25). HRs_Miami, O'Brien (3).

___

New York 001 100 000—2 6 0
Philadelphia 000 005 00x—5 7 0

Matz, Blevins (6), D.Smith (6), Swarzak (6), Bashlor (7), Rhame (8) and Plawecki; Nola, Neshek (6), Dominguez (7), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Neshek 3-1. L_D.Smith 1-1. Sv_Neris (11). HRs_New York, Matz (2). Philadelphia, Alfaro (10).

___

Cincinnati 200 100 000—3 9 1
Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 3 0

Lorenzen, Romano (5), Garrett (7), D.Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; C.Anderson, T.Williams (4), Cedeno (5), Burnes (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8), Lyles (9) and Pina, Kratz. W_Romano 8-11. L_C.Anderson 9-8. Sv_Iglesias (28). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (13).

___

St. Louis 000 200 042—8 11 1
Atlanta 001 000 000—1 7 1

Gomber, Brebbia (6), J.Hicks (7), Leone (8), Mayers (9) and Molina, Pena; An.Sanchez, Brach (7), Venters (8), Winkler (8), S.Freeman (8), Wilson (9) and Suzuki. W_Gomber 6-1. L_An.Sanchez 6-6. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (19). Atlanta, Acuna (26).