|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|129
|493
|118
|166
|.337
|JMartinez Bos
|141
|540
|106
|177
|.328
|Trout LAA
|129
|437
|94
|139
|.318
|Altuve Hou
|127
|497
|78
|158
|.318
|Segura Sea
|133
|545
|84
|167
|.306
|Brantley Cle
|133
|529
|82
|162
|.306
|MSmith TB
|129
|430
|56
|130
|.302
|Merrifield KC
|147
|585
|82
|176
|.301
|MDuffy TB
|124
|475
|53
|141
|.297
|Andujar NYY
|138
|527
|77
|156
|.296
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 123; KDavis, Oakland, 115; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.