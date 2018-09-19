TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's emerging talent in the fashion world will shine in New York as two local designers are invited to showcase their spring/summer lines for 2019 in a runway show marking the tenth anniversary of AsianInNY, an organization dedicated to the promotion of Asian culture.

Over the past decade, AsianInNY has hosted fashion shows every year concurring with the New York Fashion Week, providing a platform connecting Asian designers with the world, reported CNA.

Sponsored by Taipei Cultural Center in New York, the event this year will feature two young designers from Taiwan, Chen Pai-cheng (鄭百成) and Joe Chan (詹宗佑).

Chen, who launched his brand in 2014, draws inspiration from nature and is known for the employment of prints in vivid colors. His latest collection adopts the theme of "dawn in an urban setting," rich in star prints and woven lace fabric teeming with city architecture patterns, according to Chen.

Chan, who established the brand "TSUNG YU CHAN" in 2016, celebrates street style menswear. His new lines, taking the concept of deconstruction, pay tribute to the general surgery literature dating back to the Middle Age. Having made his name in Tokyo and Paris, he is eager to introduce his innovative designs to a wider audience in New York and beyond, said Chan.

The tenth anniversary event of AsianInNY will be complemented by a plethora of cultural performances, dances, and magic shows staged by a group led by A-Fu, a backing vocalist of Taiwanese pop music band Sodagreen, wrote CNA.



Designers Chen Pai-cheng (鄭百成)(right) and Joe Chan (詹宗佑) (Photo by CNA)