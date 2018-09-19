LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Dozens of relatives of four women who investigators say a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor killed have held a vigil in South Texas to remember the women.

They gathered Tuesday evening in a downtown Laredo park and held small candles and photos of their loved ones as they prayed, cried and exchanged hugs.

Many said they were still in disbelief and described feelings of numbness, saying the women didn't deserve to die.

Juan David Ortiz was arrested Saturday while hiding in a hotel parking garage. Investigators believe he fatally shot four women during separate attacks after taking each of them to desolate areas outside of Laredo. Investigators say a fifth victim escaped and contacted authorities.

Ortiz is facing several charges, including four counts of murder.