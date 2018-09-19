  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/19 10:34
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 129 493 118 166 .337
JMartinez Bos 141 540 106 177 .328
Trout LAA 129 437 94 139 .318
Altuve Hou 127 497 78 158 .318
Segura Sea 133 545 84 167 .306
Brantley Cle 133 529 82 162 .306
MSmith TB 129 430 56 130 .302
Merrifield KC 146 581 82 175 .301
MDuffy TB 124 475 53 141 .297
Andujar NYY 138 527 77 156 .296
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 123; KDavis, Oakland, 115; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.