BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — The Canadian stereotype is that they're friendly folks. But that's not the case when it comes to crabby Canadian invaders making their way into Maine waters.

A University of New England researcher said green crabs migrating from Nova Scotia are ornerier and angrier than their Gulf of Maine cousins.

They're the same species and look alike. But the new ones are feistier. Instead of shrinking from a threat, they wave their pincers and attack.

Professor Markus Frederich said the angry invaders will likely accelerate harm to the coastal ecosystem by gobbling up soft-shell clams and destroying native eel grass. He's conducting research to try to sort out why the newcomers are so aggressive.