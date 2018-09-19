All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 3 3 0 0 6 11 6 Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Florida 2 0 2 0 0 3 10 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 5 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 5 8 Washington 2 0 1 1 1 3 7 New Jersey 2 0 1 1 1 4 7 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 2 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 7 4 Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 7 2 Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 7 11 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 0

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Columbus 1

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey(ss) 3, OT

Montreal 3, New Jersey(ss) 1

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 7, Calgary 4

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Washington 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary(ss) vs. Boston at Beijing, CHN, 7:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington vs. Montreal at Quebec City, CAN, QC, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.