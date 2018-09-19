ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on an Alaska man charged in connection with disappearance and death of 10-year-old girl (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

An Alaska man linked to a missing 10-year-old girl's death made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday.

Peter Wilson, 41, of Kotzebue is charged with making false statements as authorities tried to find Ashley Johnson-Barr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Russo said in court a grand jury also could return an indictment against Wilson this week. If that happens, Wilson would be arraigned Friday. If not, he would return to court Sept. 27.

The girl had been missing since Sept. 6. She was found dead Friday just outside Kotzebue, a town of about 3,100 people on Alaska's northwestern coast.

An FBI affidavit says Wilson had the girl's cellphone, whose GPS coordinates of where the phone traveled led to the girl's body. The affidavit says the girl's death appears to be a homicide, but her death remains under investigation.

The federal Public Defender's office was appointed to represent Wilson.

