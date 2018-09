WTA Guangzhou Open Results

Tuesday At Tianhe Sports Centre Guangzhou, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Alize Cornet (1), France, 6-0, 6-3.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 3-1 retired.

Katerna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Lu Jia-Jing, China, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Deniz Khazaniuk, Israel, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Zheng Saisai (8), China, def. Guo Hanyu, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova (6), Slovakia, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Karman Thandi, India, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Wang Qiang (3), China, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Vera Zvonareva (2), Russia, def. Feng Shuo and Kang Jiaqi, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Xun Fang Ying and Zhu Lin, China, def. Deniz Khazaniuk, Israel, and Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Wang Xinyu and Wang Xiyu, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Lu Jia-Jing, China, and Junri Namigata, Japan, def. Jessy Rompies, Indonsia, and Abigail Tere-Apisah, Papua New Guinea, 6-2, 7-6 (5).